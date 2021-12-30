Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo feels that the Whites need to show their star players that they want them and want to build the team around them by bringing in quality players.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are struggling in the Premier League this season, but it has not affected the stock of their stars, who are expected to be targeted in the summer.

Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha are both expected to be chased by suitors, while Patrick Bamford could also attract interest.

And Dorigo feels that Leeds need to show their star players that they value them and are pushing forward with ambitious plans to sign other quality players.

“With those star players it is clearly important that the club show that they value them”, Dorigo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It is important that the club show that they want them, that they want to keep them and more importantly that they want to build teams around them and bring other very good players in.”

Dorigo gave the example of his own time as a player when his arrival at Eland Road coincided with those of Rod Wallace and Steve Hodge.

“When I came to Leeds United when I was talking to Howard Wilkinson and I think Leeds finished fourth that season so I came to talk.

“I am thinking ‘okay, you are going to sign me but who else are you going to sign because I think you still need one or two others’ and he said ‘we are going to sign two more England internationals, Steve Hodge and we need pace up top so we are going to get Rod Wallace.’

“That excited me as well, I was thinking ‘oh wow we are going to have that and that and that’ – and these players are the same.”

Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani has admitted though that the club may need to sell a number of stars as they continue to build in the Premier League.

However, they are claimed to be preparing a new contract for winger Raphinha.