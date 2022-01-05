Lazio have Liverpool hitman Divock Origi firmly on their transfer radar as they look for attacking reinforcements in the ongoing window.

Origi is a player Liverpool have been open to selling in recent transfer windows, but he has continued to stay at Anfield.

However, with Liverpool attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah away for the next few weeks on international duty, Origi is expected to play a key role under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

But Origi is yet to commit to a new deal at Anfield and his situation has seen him attract interest from abroad and Italian heavyweights Juventus have enquired about his availability in the ongoing window.

And according to Rome based daily Il Tempo, Serie A giants Lazio also have Origi on their radar.

Biancocelesti coach Maurizio Sarri wants to add more attacking options to his squad and Origi is a player that the Italian giants rate.

Tempting Liverpool to let him go though when Mane and Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations could be mission impossible for Lazio.

And Lazio would need to offload their striker Vedat Muriqi before they can make a move for Origi.