Aston Villa’s swoop to sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham United is in doubt, according to talkSPORT.

The Villa Park outfit had seemed set to sign Randolph on a loan deal running until the end of the season, something which would then have allowed them to loan out Jed Steer.

The situation appears to have changed through and a move for Randolph to Aston Villa is now in doubt.

While the proposed switch is not completely dead, it is likely that Randolph will remain at the London Stadium.

Randolph has seen his opportunities for playing time reduced this season following West Ham’s signing of Alphonse Areola and he has yet to play a minute of first team football.

Villa are keen on Randolph as back-up to Emiliano Martinez.

There is still time in the transfer window for the move to be brought back to life if it does collapse, but Aston Villa could also choose to look elsewhere.

Randolph, 34, is in his second spell at West Ham, having previously played for the London club from 2015 to 2017.