Newcastle United will not face competition from Leeds United for Todd Cantwell, despite the Whites previously having been keen on him, according to the Daily Mirror.

Cantwell has refused to extend his contract at Norwich and his situation has alerted Newcastle, who have been in touch with the Canaries to discover his asking price.

Newcastle are now considering whether to slap in a bid for the midfielder and they will not face competition from Leeds if they do; it has been suggested another Premier League club are keen.

Leeds have looked at Cantwell previously, but they have not rekindled their interest in the Norwich man and do not consider him to be a target during this month’s transfer window.

The Whites want to sign up to two midfielders this month, but Cantwell is not a target.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle choose to go in with a bid for Cantwell, with the Magpies linked with a host of players.

Eddie Howe’s side are desperate to climb out of trouble in the Premier League and are looking at options across the pitch.

Newcastle are due to head to Elland Road to take on Leeds later this month and it remains to be seen if either side have new faces in the team.