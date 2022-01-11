Newcastle United have failed with a bid for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Torino defender has come into Newcastle’s sights as a centre-back option this month, with the Magpies keen to land two central defenders before the window closes.

The club have abandoned attempts to sign Sven Botman from Lille and are working on other targets, with Bremer now key to their thoughts.

The first shot in Newcastle’s efforts to land him has been fired, according to Italian Torino-focused outlet Corriere Granata.

It is claimed that Newcastle have put in a bid of €30m for the 24-year-old Brazilian defender.

The proposal has not been enough to convince Torino though and they have rejected it; all eyes are on if the Magpies submit an improved bid.

Torino intend to lock Bremer down to a new contract and are holding talks with his representatives to reach an agreement.

However, regardless of whether Bremer does put pen to paper to a fresh deal, Torino want to keep hold of him until the end of the season at least, with the centre-back considered a key man.