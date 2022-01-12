Newcastle United have not given up hope of having signed a centre-back in time to register him to face Watford, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies set the target of signing a centre-back and a striker before their key Premier League game against the Hornets.

They are well on the way to having a striker through the door after agreeing a deal to sign Chris Wood from Burnley and putting him through his medical paces today.

However, they have found signing a centre-back to be trickier and are claimed to have just seen Torino reject a bid for Gleison Bremer.

Despite the clock ticking, Newcastle have not lost hope of having a centre-back signed in time for the Watford game.

The Magpies would need to have the fresh face through the door in time to register him for the match.

The club want to sign two centre-backs, a left-back, a midfielder and another striker, in addition to Wood, before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

The Premier League meeting with Watford could be key for Newcastle’s hopes of avoiding relegation this season.