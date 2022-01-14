Juventus are still evaluating the possibility of making a move for wantaway Manchester United forward Anthony Martial this month.

Martial wants to leave Manchester United this month after being reduced to being a bit-part player at Old Trafford under two different managers.

His agent has made it clear that the Frenchman wants to leave and the forward has even told Ralf Rangnick about his desire to find the exit door.

Manchester United have already rejected a loan offer from Sevilla and have set strict conditions under which they would agree to loan out the forward this month.

Martial has been on the radar of Juventus for some time and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are still considering whether to make a move for him.

Juventus want to bring in a forward this month and are assessing a number of options on their table.

The Manchester United forward is being closely evaluated by the technical team of the Italian giants.

Manchester United are only open to loaning him out if a club are prepared to bear his full wages.

The Premier League giants would also be expected to push for a purchase option in any loan agreement.