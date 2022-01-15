Everton have sacked Rafael Benitez and are in the process of finalising his payoff, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

A defeat away at strugglers Norwich City on Saturday piled even more pressure on Benitez, with some Everton fans at the game calling for him to be removed from his post.

The Toffees have picked up just five points from their last 12 Premier League games and have tumbled down the table, raising worries of a relegation battle on Merseyside.

Benitez appears to have now paid the price as it is claimed he has been sacked from his post as manager.

The club are now in the process of sorting out the compensation which will be due to the former Real Madrid and Liverpool boss.

The confirmation of Benitez’s sacking is claimed to be expected by Monday at the latest.

Benitez took charge at Everton last summer and signed a deal running until the summer of 2024 at Goodison Park.

The Premier League outfit will now look for who to bring in as Benitez’s successor, with Roberto Martinez claimed to have admirers within the club.