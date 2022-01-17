Aaron Ramsey, who has been linked with Newcastle United, wants to return to the Premier League to a medium to high level club, after rejecting an approach from Burnley.

Juventus have made offloading Ramsey, who is not in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans this season, their priority for this month’s transfer window.

However, finding a suitable club for the midfielder is proving difficult.

According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Ramsey wants to return to the Premier League, but to a club he sees as no lower than medium to high, something which has caused him to reject Burnley.

Ramsey has also just turned down options in La Liga, due to his desire to return to the Premier League.

Newcastle have been linked with the Wales international and it is unclear if Ramsey views the Magpies as an acceptable option.

While the north east club are battling relegation, they are expected to make big investments in both their playing squad and infrastructure over the coming years.

Ramsey takes home a large pay packet at Juventus and Newcastle could be one of the few clubs able to meet his financial expectations.

Crystal Palace, also linked with Ramsey, are not in talks to sign him.