Antonio Conte has remained coy on the possibility of whether Tottenham Hotspur are confident of making at least one new signing in the ongoing transfer window.

More than two weeks have passed since the winter window swung open, but Spurs are yet to make any new additions to their squad.

Conte has already stressed the need for his club to improve their squad this month but they are yet to launch a swoop for a target, even though they are linked with a number of players.

But the Italian has remained coy on whether he is confident his club can at least make one addition to their squad before the window slams shut.

Conte insists his club need to do something in terms of signing new players even though getting deals done in the January window is difficult.

Asked whether he is confident of having a new player this month, Conte told a press conference: “I don’t know.

“I know that the transfer window in January is always very difficult and it is more simple when you start the season to buy important players.

“In January it is not easy, but at the same time we know very well that if there is the opportunity and also if it’s not the best opportunity, but we need to do something.

“Also, if I repeat that this could not be the best opportunity, but I think that are in a situation where we have to try to implement the squad because the squad is not so big.”

Wolves man Adama Traore has emerged as Tottenham’s top target this month and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line with less than two weeks remaining in the window.