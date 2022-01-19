Newcastle United are rumoured to be prepared to present Sevilla with an offer worth €60m for Diego Carlos later this week, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Magpies are intensively working on reaching an agreement to sign Carlos from Sevilla after the green light came from the player to move to St James’ Park.

He will treble his salary at Newcastle and is happy to make the move this month, but the Premier League giants must agree a fee with Sevilla.

They have failed with multiple offers so far, but according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, it is rumoured they are coming back with a hugely improved offer.

It is claimed Newcastle have agreed with Sevilla sporting director Monchi that they will offer €50m plus €10m in add-ons for Carlos later this week.

Such a sum, if it is indeed offered, could be enough to convince Sevilla to reluctantly sanction Carlos’ exit, it is said.

However, the situation is complicated as another two clubs are now in the mix for the centre-back.

An unnamed Premier League club and an Italian side are also keen on Carlos and have submitted offers.