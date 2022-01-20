The agent of West Ham United defender Frederik Alves has admitted that a loan move back to Denmark or elsewhere is on the agenda for his client this month following talks with the Hammers.

West Ham sent Alves on loan to Sunderland for the season in the summer, but he recently had his spell cut short due to a lack of playing time at the Stadium of Light.

The Danish defender is looking to secure game time over the second half of the season and his agent is working with West Ham to find the best possible solution.

“We have decided, together with West Ham, that Frederik should be loaned out, so he can get some much-needed playing time”, agent Christian Bysted told Danish outlet Bold.

“He is still part of the club’s future plans, but here and now he must have some matches in his legs.”

Alves could stay in England on another loan stint, however he could also return to his homeland of Denmark, with games the most important thing.

“Both [staying abroad and returning to Denmark] are in play. Where it is, is not so crucial, as long as he gets to play some matches.”

The centre-back was signed by West Ham from Danish outfit Silkeborg in November 2020 and he officially joined the Hammers in last year’s January window.

He has yet to make a senior outing for West Ham, but has turned out for the club’s Under-23s.