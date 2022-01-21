Tottenham Hotspur are not expected to have any issues agreeing personal terms with Adama Traore when they finalise a deal with Wolves for the winger, according to Sky Sports News (20:09).

Spurs are keen to land Traore during this month’s transfer window as Antonio Conte eyes converting him into a wing-back in north London.

They have already seen an offer of £15m rejected, but are continuing talks with Wolves, who value Traore at in the region of £20m.

Wolves officials expect an agreement to be reached between the two clubs, but common ground has not been found yet.

However, when Spurs do agree a deal with Wolves it is claimed that personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Traore has also been strongly linked with Barcelona and it has been claimed in Spain he is prioritising a move to the Camp Nou.

Tottenham though look to be well ahead of the Catalans and on course to take Traore to north London.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage wants to make signings this month and selling Traore will put funds into his transfer kitty.