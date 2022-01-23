Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has put the question about Giovani Lo Celso’s future into the club’s court.

Lo Celso was left out of Tottenham’s matchday squad for their 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Sunday evening and instantly thoughts turned to whether the Argentine was injured.

However, Lo Celso soon took to social media to insist that he is fit and not out of action, adding that he was cheering for Spurs in the London derby.

Conte wants to move out a number of players to make space for fresh faces, but he has put the question of whether Lo Celso has a future in the club’s court.

Asked about Lo Celso’s absence, Conte told a press conference: “But I selected the players for this game and then, for this question there is the club.”

With time still remaining in the transfer window, Tottenham could look to ship Lo Celso out.

Conte also left Dele Alli out of the squad to face Chelsea and the midfielder could be in line for a loan exit this month.

It remains to be seen what terms Tottenham would be looking for to let Lo Celso go.