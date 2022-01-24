Ligue 1 side Nice are bidding to beat Newcastle United and West Ham United to Jesse Lingard, with the club’s coach Christophe Galtier keen.

Lingard could move on from Manchester United before the transfer window closes, with his chances limited and his contract running out in the summer.

Newcastle have been attempting to sign the midfielder, while West Ham have also not lost hope of taking Lingard back to the London Stadium; Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nice are also looking to get involved in the mix.

Nice boss Galtier wants to bring Lingard to France and has suggested his name to the club’s management.

The club tried to sign Lingard a year ago, but lost out, and will hope that this month they can enjoy better luck and tempt the player to the south of France.

It is suggested that the deal could be a tricky one for Nice to pull off from a financial aspect, but with the club looking to secure Champions League football next term they could push the boat out.

Galtier is a big fan of Lingard and is pushing for him to be signed.

Nice currently find themselves sitting in second in Ligue 1, eleven points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.