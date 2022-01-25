Stuart Pearce has revealed that West Ham United will continue chasing the signature of Newcastle United target Jesse Lingard in the ongoing window, having failed with their efforts to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

Lingard had a superb loan spell at West Ham in the latter half of last season, but he rejected a permanent move to the London Stadium in the summer, opting to fight for a first team place at Old Trafford.

However, the England international has struggled for game time at Manchester United and West Ham are still keen on snapping him up, while newly rich Newcastle United are ready to do everything they can to secure him on loan.

But West Ham first team coach Pearce has revealed that his team are not looking to give up on their chase for Lingard and will continue to push to land him in the final few days of the winter window, although he stressed any move is up to the player and his club.

“Ours is certainly one of them [Premier League clubs that can benefit from the signing of Lingard], there is no doubt”, Pearce told talkSPORT while discussing Lingard’s immediate future.

“Everyone is aware that we tried to get Jesse back again last summer and that will continue, probably in this window as well.

“But it is down to Jesse.

“Jesse has got six months in his contract left.

“He will decide and then Manchester United will more importantly decide what his future is for the next six months.”

Pearce added that he will happy if Lingard manages to move to another club this month and plays regular football but stressed he will be absolutely delighted if the Red Devil returns to the London Stadium in the upcoming days.

“I will be delighted if he goes and plays, wherever he goes and plays and if he turns up at West Ham over the next three or four days, it will be utopia!

“If goes and plays for anywhere else in the Premier League, I will be still pleased to see him back playing.”

Manchester United are claimed to be unwilling to let Lingard join a rival club fighting for a top four finish in the Premier League like West Ham.