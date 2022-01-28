Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has edged ahead of Alvaro Morata in Barcelona’s priority list, but the move is dependent on the club moving Ousmane Dembele ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Barcelona have approached Arsenal to probe the possibility of signing Aubameyang on a loan deal with a purchase clause in the final 72 hours of the transfer window.

The Catalan giants have been interested in bringing in a forward and the Gunners star has emerged as their top target.

Several other strikers have been on their radar as well including Juventus hitman Morata, this month.

But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Arsenal forward is now ahead of Morata on Barcelona’s priority list of targets.

Barcelona like the Gabon international and Arsenal are open to letting him go following his falling out with Mikel Arteta.

But apart from working out a deal with Arsenal, Barcelona have other significant obstacles to overcome.

The Catalan giants will not be able to sign Aubameyang unless they manage to shift out Dembele.

The Frenchman has refused to sign a new contract and Barcelona are in talks with his agents to move him on before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Barcelona have enough space on their wage bill to accommodate the potential arrival of Adama Traore, but a move for Aubameyang is completely dependent on Dembele leaving.