David Prutton is of the view that Leeds United target Brenden Aaronson ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to having the fundamental qualities a midfielder should have to play under Marcelo Bielsa.

Aaronson has emerged as Leeds’ top target in this window as they look to bolster their midfield but his club Red Bull Salzburg are unwilling to sell him, turning down two offers for him.

A move for the midfielder in the ongoing window is unlikely and Leeds are not planning to table another bid, but will wait until next summer to launch another swoop and are not planning to bring in an alternative target.

Former Leeds star Prutton is of the view that when it comes to fundamental qualities needed for a midfielder to play under Bielsa, Aaronson ticks a lot of boxes.

“But I think, if you are looking at the fundamentals of what a player in that position needs to have, playing for what Marcelo has done with Leeds – energy, fitness, aggression and ability to handle the ball in tight areas, a forward thinking mentality and not shy of going to get the ball off the opposition and being able to create – I think he ticks a lot of boxes”, Prutton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Prutton added that it could be a huge coup for Leeds if they can bring in a player with energy, can press and who can also operate in wide areas in midfield, which are some of the qualities Aaronson has.

“With the way that Leeds set up, you are looking for a player with real energy that can play in the wider parts of the pitch with an emphasis on being able to do what Marcelo does, which is go and press the life out of the opposition and win the ball back, and can also play in the centre.

“If you can get someone like that it’s a huge coup.

“Leeds have got the likes of Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips that you feel are specialists down the centre of the pitch.

“But, if you get a player with slightly different traits and a slightly younger one, one that can operate down the middle and also the wider parts of the pitch, then it will be another very, very ambitious string to their bow.”

Apart from youth players leaving on loan, Leeds have been largely quiet in the transfer front and it remains to be seen whether they will make any new signings before the window slams shut on Monday.