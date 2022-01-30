Newcastle United now look unlikely to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to the Daily Mail.

It had appeared that a loan move to take the highly-rated goalkeeper to St James’ Park before the closure of the window would happen.

Henderson wants to play regular first team football and has been clear to Manchester United of his desire to move away in search of it.

He does not though look set to join Newcastle on a loan deal.

The Magpies are admirers of Henderson and have held talks with Manchester United over a move within the last 24 hours.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window though it seems unlikely that Henderson will link up with Eddie Howe in the north east.

Other clubs have also been linked with Henderson this month and could still try to take him from Old Trafford before Monday night.

Henderson, 24, has made just two appearances for Manchester United this season and neither has come in the Premier League.