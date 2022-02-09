Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibernian at Ibrox.

The Gers bounced back from a derby defeat to thrash Hearts 5-0 at the weekend and boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now wants their city rivals putting to the sword.

Hibernian arrive at Ibrox on a poor run of form and without having registered a win in any of their last five Scottish Premiership matches.

Encounters between the two sides have been tight of late though and no more than a single goal has separated the two teams in their last seven league meetings.

Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey are full-backs, with Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun in the centre.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst picks Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Joe Aribo, while Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

The Rangers boss can look to the bench if he wants to shake things up and his options include Amad Diallo and Aaron Ramsey.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Barisic, Zukowski, Davis, Ramsey, Sands, Amad, Roofe, Sakala