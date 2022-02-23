Leeds United target Ola Aina is increasingly being sidelined at Torino and has not featured in a league game since December, leading to fresh thoughts of a move away.

Aina has been a target for Leeds and was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with the Whites in January.

The 25-year-old right-back stayed on at Torino beyond the end of the winter window but his luck has not changed at the club.

He has been an unused substitute in the last three Serie A games since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his situation is not improving and he is increasingly being sidelined at Torino.

He is not getting much game time under Ivan Juric and there is a feeling he could move in the summer.

Aina is a product of the Chelsea academy and has experience of playing in the Premier League.

He has a contract until the end of next season at Torino but a move is likely to be on the cards in the summer and it remains to be seen if Leeds try to take him to Elland Road.