Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is being considered as a potential option for next season by Italian giants Inter.

The striker’s contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer and the signs so far indicate that the Uruguayan will not be signing a new deal.

Cavani has struggled to make an impact for Manchester United this season with injuries playing their part in derailing the striker.

His performances have been criticised by some for a perceived lack of motivation and he has scored only two goals all season.

Inter are on the lookout for a striker or two for next term and have laid out their options to potentially pursue in the summer.

Among the alternatives considered by the Serie A giants is Cavani, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

The reigning Italian champions found success with Edin Dzeko this season and may see Cavani as an option up front who could succeed in Milan at a similar age to the Bosnian.

Cavani has been linked with a free transfer to Brazilian side Botafogo as well as with Spanish club Villarreal, against whom he scored in the Europa League final last term.