Gabriel Agbonlahor has expressed his strong belief that the next north London derby will be about Tottenham Hotspur trying to seal a top eight finish in the Premier League, while rivals Arsenal will have secured a top four spot.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the league, fighting to secure a Champions League spot, while they are facing strong competition from rivals Spurs, who are fifth, trailing by three points while having played an additional game.

In the first north London derby of this season at the Emirates Stadium, the home team came out on top in a 3-1 win, while the reverse fixture has been postponed with a date yet to be fixed.

However, former top flight star Agbonlahor believes that the next north London derby will be about Spurs trying to nail down a top eight spot in the league, and not about the top four as Arsenal will have secured Champions League football for next season by then.

“I think Arsenal will have top four before they play Spurs”, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“So that idea [Arsenal and Spurs locking horns for a top four spot] is going to cost the Premier League.

“I feel that will be more Spurs trying to finish in the top eight.”

Agbonlahor added that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and West Ham United will all finish above Tottenham this season, which means they will have to settle for a top eight finish.

“I think Wolves will finish above Spurs, Manchester United will and [West Ham].”

Spurs are set to host Newcastle United at the weekend, while rivals Arsenal will play a London derby against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.