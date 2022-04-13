Serie A giants Juventus will look to terminate loan star Aaron Ramsey’s current deal in the summer if Rangers decide to not sign him on a permanent basis.

The Gers snapped up Ramsey from Juventus on deadline day of the last transfer window on a six-month loan deal.

Ramsey was out of favour at the Turin giants and barely featured for them in the first half of this season, with injuries also keeping him on the sidelines.

Juventus agreed to pay part of Ramsey’s wages to facilitate his move to Ibrox, with the player contracted at the Allianz Stadium until the summer of 2023.

And according to Turin based daily Tuttosport, Juventus will try to terminate Ramsey’s contract in the summer if Rangers decide to not pursue his signature on a permanent basis.

Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri does not see Ramsey playing a part in his plans for the club going forward and they would rather remove him from their books and save cash on his wages.

Although fitness issues have hindered Ramsey’s start to his Rangers career, the midfielder has now started three Scottish Premiership games on the trot, scoring twice in the process.

Rangers were unable to officially include any purchase option when sorting out Ramsey’s move from Juventus, but they are tipped to have priority to negotiate signing him on a permanent basis if all the parties involved wish.

However, it may be doubtful whether the Gers could afford Ramsey’s wage demands.