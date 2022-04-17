Scouts from Leicester City are set to be present in the crowd for the fierce Greek derby between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The two Greek giants are intense rivals and contest what has been dubbed the ‘derby of the eternal enemies.’

Olympiacos have a comfortable lead at the top of the league and are well on their way to defending their title, while their rivals are fourth.

To watch the game today, a number of scouts from different clubs are present to observe targets or monitor players who they are interested in.

Among the clubs who have sent scouts to the match in Athens are the Foxes.

Leicester are joined by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, Belgian champions Club Brugge and Serie A team Bologna, among others, in sending scouts.

Players such as Nikos Dabizas and Esteban Cambiasso played for both the Foxes and Olympiacos, with the latter making the switch to the Greek club after turning down an offer from Leicester the summer before their Premier League victory.

Time will tell if Leicester’s current scouting mission in the Greek capital leads to any incomings at the King Power Stadium.