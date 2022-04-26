Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong is dissatisfied with his role at Barcelona and has not ruled out leaving the club this summer.

De Jong’s future at Barcelona has come under the scanner amidst suggestions that he could be on his way to England.

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has asked the club to set up pursuit of a player who developed under him at Ajax.

Barcelona have said publicly that they do not want to sell the Dutchman, but all is not well behind the scenes between the club and the player.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, De Jong is not happy with the role at Barcelona and wants more playing time on the pitch.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has openly praised him, but the midfielder has only finished seven of their last 27 games in all competitions.

In half of those games, he was taken off before completing the 90 minutes and that has annoyed the player.

The Dutchman has not ruled out leaving Barcelona if the right offer is made for him in the summer.

Barcelona are also reportedly prepared to cash in on him if they receive a fee in the region of €70m for him.