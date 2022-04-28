Newcastle United and Everton have suffered a blow in their chase for Christian Eriksen as he prefers to remain in London beyond this season, according to football.london.

Eriksen joined Brentford on a short-term deal in January and has been able to impress in the Premier League, helping the Bees all but secure another season of top flight football.

The Dane is set to be a free agent in the summer although he is yet to decide where he should play next season.

Brentford want to keep hold of the midfielder, but he has generated significant interest from rival top flight clubs, with Newcastle and Everton keen on a summer swoop for him.

Eriksen’s former side Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing him, but they are yet to take a decision on whether they should move for him in the forthcoming window.

However, as it stands, Eriksen prefers to remain in London beyond this season, which will make Everton and Newcastle’s job of signing him more difficult.

Moreover, even though the 30-year-old did not part ways with Tottenham on the best of terms in January 2020, he still loves the club.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will pounce on the Bees star in the next window, while Everton and Newcastle also look on with prying eyes.