Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte feels that derbies are always difficult and the one Spurs play against Arsenal on Thursday is even more so taking the league standings into consideration.

The excitement levels will be high in what will be the season’s final north London derby involving two sides that are fighting to secure that final Champions League spot at the end of the season.

Reflecting on his experience in Italy, Conte insisted that derbies are always difficult and the one Spurs play against Arsenal will be no different.

According to Conte, it is important in derbies to stay focused from start to finish and the one at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be no different, particularly taking into consideration what is at stake.

“The derby is always a difficult game”, Conte said in an interview with his club’s official channel.

“If you play Juventus-Torino, Milan-Inter, Roma-Lazio in Italy… in London, there are many derbies, and, for sure, the rivalry with Arsenal is very high.

“It’s a special derby. You have to try to give your best from the start until the end, to be focused, great concentration, to enjoy the game as well.

“But you have to know that this derby is very important for us, and for the table.”

With just three matches remaining the Lilywhites cannot afford any slip-ups when they host Arsenal as they still trail the Gunners by four points.

A win for the hosts would cut the gap down to just one point, while a loss will widen the gap to seven points.