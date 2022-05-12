Nigel Martyn is of the view that other than Raphinha, none of Victor Orta’s signings following promotion to the Premier League have made Leeds United’s squad better as they have all been players of the same level they already had.

The Whites are currently on course to slide down back into the Championship just two seasons after they earned promotion back into the top flight following a 16-year absence.

As Leeds toil in the drop zone in a season in which goals have come at a premium with a leaky defence adding to their woes, the recruitment done by director of football Orta in their last four transfer windows has been put under the microscope, with many fans suggesting it is not up to the mark.

Former Leeds star Martyn is of the view that Raphinha is Orta’s only signing that has done well at Elland Road in the Premier League, while none of the other arrivals have made the team better.

Martyn stressed that while Leeds needed to bring in bodies, all of Orta’s signings other than the Brazilian have been players of the same level as the ones that helped the Whites get promotion, which has not added to the quality of the squad.

Discussing how Orta’s signings since earning promotion to the Premier League have fared, Martyn said on BBC Radio Leeds following the loss against Chelsea: “Yes, absolutely [Raphinha has been fantastic].

“Raphinha has been the one really good signing.

“The others you would say are players that are good enough to be in the squad but do they make your team better?

“That is something probably I would agree with.

“They are probably of the same level, but they are not making us better than what we already were.

“We needed bodies in, do not get me wrong, we still had to get players in, but we need more quality.”

If Leeds get relegated this season, some of their star players in the likes of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips could end up leaving Elland Road.