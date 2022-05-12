Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong does not want to leave Barcelona and is unhappy with speculation linking him with leaving for Old Trafford.

New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen on De Jong and a potential deal to take the midfielder to Old Trafford has been claimed to be firmly in the works.

Barcelona are open to selling the Dutchman due to their financial issues, something which has further encouraged Manchester United.

However, in a blow to the Red Devils, De Jong does not want to leave Barcelona, according to COPE’s Helena Condis.

De Jong is happy at the Camp Nou and has only just renovated a house in Barcelona.

He wants to stay at the Spanish side and believes that he has the confidence of coach Xavi.

De Jong believes that Barcelona have started looking at selling him and is upset with the speculation which has appeared about a move to Manchester United.

The Dutchman is sure he can succeed at Barcelona and is not in favour of leaving the club.

It remains to be seen if De Jong will have a rethink in the event Manchester United agree a fee for his services, a clear sign Barcelona would want him to go.