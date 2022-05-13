Brentford boss Thomas Frank has warned his side about the pace and individual quality Everton bring to the table and expects the Toffees to come right at them on Sunday.

Everton, in search of Premier League safety, will take on the Bees in what will be their 36th match of the season.

Frank expects Everton to come at them given the kind of situation Frank Lampard’s side are in and has told his players to be prepared for hostility from the fans inside a packed Goodison Park.

“It will be a hostile atmosphere; I am looking forward to it massively”, Frank said at a press conference.

“I am expecting tension and that they will come flying at us. They will play with that extra edge and determination you only find if you are in a position like that”

While assessing their opponents, Frank pointed to the overall quality Everton have as a team, heaping praise on Richarlison and Demarai Gray, who according to him bring pace and quality in attack.

“Everton have quality players.

“We face a very difficult task on Sunday.

“They have pace and individual quality up front with Richarlison and Gray”

Everton still have three games to play and are two points above fellow relegation battlers Leeds United and Burnley.