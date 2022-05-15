Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Manchester City have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side boast a three-point at the top of the Premier League table, while they also have a goal difference advantage of seven over second placed Liverpool.

Wrapping up a win in the capital today would mean it would be all but certain that Manchester City will win the title.

Defenders Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias will not play again this season.

Ederson is in goal for Manchester City, while at the back the Citizens go with Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In midfield, Manchester City deploy Rodrigo and Kevin De Bruyne, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed this afternoon, including Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City Team vs West Ham United

Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho (c), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia