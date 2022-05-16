Barcelona have tabled a bid with Leeds United for the signature of Brazilian winger Raphinha, it has been claimed in Brazil.

The winger wants to move on from Leeds this summer regardless of whether they survive in the Premier League and Barcelona are his destination of choice.

His agent, former Chelsea and Portugal midfielder Deco, has been in talks with Barcelona and Raphinha has already agreed personal terms on a contract.

There has been talk of a release clause being activated if Leeds are relegated but those suggestions have been disputed.

Barcelona are not waiting to know about Leeds’ fate and according to Brazilian outlet UOL, they have gone in with a bid for him.

The Catalans have pressed the accelerator and have put in an offer worth €55m with another €10m in bonuses for Leeds to consider selling Raphinha this summer.

Leeds are open to selling him to a club in Europe rather than watching him join another Premier League club ahead of next season.

But they are keeping their counsel and have not initiated any negotiations with Barcelona yet.

The Whites want to wait for the season to end and see which division they are in before taking a call on the winger’s future.