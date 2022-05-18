Leeds United winger Raphinha does have a relegation release clause in his contract at Elland Road, despite claims he does not, according to The Athletic.

Victor Orta was guarded about the presence of a buyout clause when he was talking about Raphinha earlier this year, but confirmed no such provision existed if Leeds survive in the Premier League.

Barcelona are interested in signing him and have reportedly sent their proposal to Leeds worth €65m.

The talk of a release clause being activated if Leeds get relegated was watered down in Spain in recent weeks.

But it has been claimed that there is indeed a provision for Brazilian to leave at a fixed price if Leeds go down to the Championship.

The release clause does exist in the winger’s contract in the event of Leeds United’s relegation.

And if the inevitable happens on Sunday, Leeds would have little power to hold on to Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

The winger wants to move on from Leeds regardless of which division they will be in next season and Barcelona are his preference.

The Brazilian was spotted in a contemplative mood following Leeds’ last home game of the season at Elland Road last weekend.