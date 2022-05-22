Jurrien Timber’s representatives are in England to hold talks with Manchester United over a potential deal to take the Ajax defender to Old Trafford, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Erik ten Hag wants to take Timber from Ajax to Manchester United as he starts life as manager of the Old Trafford outfit.

The 20-year-old defender is a top target for Manchester United and the club have been in advanced talks to sign the Dutchman this summer.

There are claims that a deal is almost done and Timber’s move to Manchester United is on the verge of being confirmed.

A deal is not done yet, but progress is being made and his representatives in England to hold talks with Manchester United.

There are other clubs who also want Timber but Manchester United appear to be in the front of the rest to sign him.

The defender’s camp want to hear about the plans Manchester United have for him going forward before making a decision.

Once personal terms are agreed upon, Manchester United are not expecting any roadblocks in the way to agreeing on a deal with Ajax.

The Dutch giants are prepared to sell the young defender and reportedly want €35m from his departure.