Hugo Ekitike’s agent is set to hold talks with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, as the striker closes in on a move away from Reims this summer, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Newcastle had a deal in place to sign the teenage forward in January but the Reims hitman decided to leave the club in the middle of the season.

Ekitike is expected to move on from Reims this summer but the competition for his signature is expected to be fiercer as more clubs are in the fray to sign him.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have been keeping tabs on him and there is serious Premier League interest from other clubs outside Newcastle

It has been claimed that his agent is now set to hold talks with three of his suitors over the coming days.

Newcastle will be on his list, but Aston Villa and Arsenal will also be entertained by the representative of the Reims forward.

The Magpies are believed to be the favourites to sign him given the leg work they did in January but a deal is far from being done.

Arsenal want to bring in forwards this summer and Ekitike is a player who is admired by their recruitment team.

Steven Gerrard is looking to spend big in the summer and the Reims forward is someone he likes.