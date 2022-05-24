Crystal Palace have opened talks to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the upcoming transfer window, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Wan-Bissaka was a certain starter in his first two years at Old Trafford but lost his place in the starting eleven in the recently-concluded season.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been linked with looking to offload Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Crystal Palace are interested in taking Wan-Bissaka back to London ahead of next season and are now making the moves to re-sign him.

It has been claimed that the Eagles have opened talks to secure a deal to take Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old is still admired at Crystal Palace and the club are pushing to get a deal over the line to sign.

The Eagles are believed to be considering an initial loan but Manchester United would prefer to sell him.

However, the Red Devils would be open to a loan if there is a realistic option to buy Wan-Bissaka later.