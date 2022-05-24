Manchester United are looking to bring in one more centre-back apart from Ajax’s Jurrien Timber as part of their transfer strategy, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Erik ten Hag has gone to work on the surgery of a Manchester United team which had their worst season in three decades this year.

Manchester United are deep in talks for the signature of 20-year-old Ajax defender Timber in the upcoming transfer window, but Ten Hag wants more to shore up the defence.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils are looking to bring in one more centre-back apart from the potential arrival of the Dutch defender.

Ten Hag is looking at Timber as a potential option at right-back or as the right-sided centre-back if and when he opts to play a back three.

The Manchester United boss wants one more specialised centre-back who can play in a two next season.

Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Timber’s Ajax team-mate, Lisandro Lopez, are two names Manchester United are considering.

Torres’ agents are set to fly out to England this week to hold talks with the Manchester United hierarchy.

It may finally come down to who would be available in a more cost-effective package for the club this summer.