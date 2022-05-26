Turkish giants Fenerbahce are keeping close tabs on the situation of Aston Villa winger Trezeguet and are expected to make an attempt to snap him up.

The Yellow Canaries finished second in the Turkish Super Lig this season and are aiming to go one better next term.

Villa wide-man Trezeguet spent the second half of the campaign on loan in Turkey at Istanbul Basaksehir and Fenerbahce got a close-up look at his talents as he clocked 13 appearances, with six goals and four assists.

He could be on the move in the summer, depending upon Steven Gerrard’s plans for him, and Fenerbahce are keen.

Fenerbahce are, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, monitoring Trezeguet’s situation at Villa Park and consider him to be one of their priority targets for the wing.

They will make an attempt to snap him up when they have clarified the position of technical director.

Aston Villa signed Trezeguet in 2019 from Turkish outfit Kasimpasa.

Trezeguet made 21 appearances in the Premier League for Villa in the 2020/21 campaign, scoring a brace against Fulham.

The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at Villa Park this summer.