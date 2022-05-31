Manchester United are prepared to offer the most money to Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong in the upcoming transfer window.

The 25-year-old midfielder has emerged as Manchester United’s top midfield target as Erik ten Hag pushes to reunite with his former Ajax star at Old Trafford.

De Jong has been reluctant about moving to Manchester United but Ten Hag has been in his ears to convince him about a move to the Premier League giants.

The midfielder is yet to give his nod of approval to a move to Old Trafford but it has been claimed that options are limited for the player as Barcelona want to sell him.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, no club are prepared to offer as much money as Manchester United are ready to splash out on the Dutchman.

It has been suggested that Manchester United believe a deal worth €75m could be agreed with Barcelona.

With the Catalan giants needing money for their own transfer plans, they are inclined towards selling De Jong.

And at the moment no club are prepared to compete with Manchester United for De Jong.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on him but are yet to show any concrete interest in signing the Dutchman.

Manchester City have steered clear of De Jong and are focusing on signing Leeds star Kalvin Phillips.