Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are keen on Morgan Gibbs-White ,but there is confidence among the Wolverhampton Wanderers hierarchy that he can play a major role in the first team next season, according to The Athletic.

Following a breakthrough season on loan at Sheffield United, Gibbs-White is a man in-demand heading into the summer transfer window.

The midfielder’s future at Wolves is under the scanner, while he has attracted interest from rival Premier League sides in the shape of Crystal Palace, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

Premier League new boys Forest are ready to slap in an offer to snare away Gibbs-White from Molineux, while Leeds have been keeping tabs on his situation at the Midlands outfit.

Despite shining in pre-season training ahead of the recently concluded campaign, Gibbs-White was allowed to leave Wolves on loan, but the club are now looking to tie him down to a new deal.

And despite interest from the likes of Leeds and Nottingham Forest, the Wolves hierarchy are confident that Gibbs-White can be brought into Bruno Lage’s plans at the club and play a key role under him next season.

And the 22-year-old is expected to remain at Molineux regardless of whether he pens a new contract at the club.

Leeds have already bolstered their midfield by bringing in Brenden Aaronson, but remain interested in Gibbs-White, while Nottingham Forest believe that the presence of Steve Cooper, who has previously worked with the Wolves star, gives them an edge in the race for his services.