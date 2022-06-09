Arsenal have communicated to William Saliba that they want to offer him a new contract amidst interest from several clubs this summer.

Saliba spent last season on loan at Marseille and won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award for his performances.

The defender wants to continue at Marseille and the French club have also made it clear that they want him back next term.

Mikel Arteta has been clear about wanting Saliba in his Arsenal squad next season, but Marseille have been keen to hold talks with the Gunners.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Saliba has been informed that Arsenal want to offer him a new contract.

He has two years left on his current deal and Arsenal have been expected to conduct talks over his future.

The Gunners want to offer him a new deal and shore up his future at the Emirates this summer.

But Saliba does not want to be a bit-part player at Arsenal after being a star at Marseille last season.

The French club are keeping close tabs on his situation at Arsenal going into the summer transfer window.