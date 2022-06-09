Leeds United director of football Victor Orta wanted to sign summer transfer target Marc Roca in January, amid the Whites being keen again, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Yorkshire giants are keen to bring in more competition in the midfield department and have zeroed in on Roca as an option.

Roca’s future at Bayern Munich is under the scanner as he has struggled for game time on a regular basis at the club.

The Spaniard is tipped to be available for a fee in the £10m range and Leeds are keen to land him.

And Leeds will be hoping for better luck this time around in their ambitions to snap up Roca, as director of football Orta also wanted to sign him in the last transfer window.

However, Roca stayed put at the German giants beyond January, but became available for a move this summer.

In addition to the Yorkshire giants, their Premier League rivals West Ham United are also credited with interest in Roca.

Leeds wrapped up a deal this summer for an original January target in the shape of Brenden Aaronson and it remains to be seen whether Roca will also follow the American through the door.