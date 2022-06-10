Aston Villa are yet to take a decision on what to do with Rangers target Cameron Archer this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old striker spent the latter half of last season in the Championship with Preston North End and scored seven times in 20 appearances.

Preston are interested in taking him back in the summer, while Watford and Middlesbrough are also Championship clubs who have an interest in Archer in the transfer window.

The forward is also being tracked by Rangers, who want to take him to Ibrox as part of their plans.

But it has been claimed that Aston Villa are yet to take a decision on what they want to do with the 20-year-old this summer.

They were impressed by his performances last season and may be likely to loan him out again ahead of the next term.

However, a call has not been taken and Steven Gerrard could want to take a look at Archer during pre-season.

For the moment, his suitors are waiting for Aston Villa to make a decision before any move can be made for the young forward.