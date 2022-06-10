Freddie Woodman is on the verge of leaving Newcastle United, as he closes in on an initial loan move to Preston North End, with a view to a permanent switch, according to the Northern Echo.

The shot-stopper’s future at Newcastle has been under the scanner, as he is only third choice at the club, while they look for reinforcements in that position.

Championship outfit Preston identified Woodman as a potential target and entered talks with Newcastle over a move for him.

And the Lilywhites have made headway in their negotiations with Newcastle for the custodian’s signature.

Preston are close to getting a deal over the line to take Woodman from St James’ Park to Deepdale this summer.

The 25-year-old will initially join the Championship side on a season-long loan deal from the Tyneside giants.

Preston will have an option to sign Woodman outright next summer, which means that he could have effectively played his last season for Newcastle.

Woodman spent the latter half of last term at Bournemouth on loan from Newcastle and is now set to continue his career in the Championship.

While Woodman nears an exit, Newcastle have identified Borussia Monchengladbach star Yann Sommer as their top goalkeeper target.