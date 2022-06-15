Tottenham Hotspur have not ruled out the possibility of a move for Alessandro Bastoni yet and are still keeping a close eye on Inter’s financial situation, according to football.london.

Signing new centre-backs this summer is a priority for Spurs boss Antonio Conte as he looks to overhaul his squad ahead of a season in which the Champions League is also on the agenda.

Tottenham have several central defenders on their transfer radar at present and Inter man Bastoni was high on Conte’s transfer wish list.

The Tottenham boss is a firm admirer of the Italy international, having coached him at the San Siro, but the club have so far failed with their hopes of bringing him to north London.

Bastoni is keen to stay at Inter despite interest from Spurs and his agent has even insisted that the player will not leave his current side this summer.

However, Tottenham have not completely given up on the possibility of pushing through a deal for Bastoni, even though the chances of that happening are currently looking slim.

Spurs are continuing to monitor Inter’s financial situation, which could force them to sell some of their players this summer, although they have stars on their books other than Bastoni, who are being linked with exits.

But even if Spurs fail to sign Bastoni this summer, they could seal deals for other players on their shortlist, which includes RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, Villarreal’s Pau Torres, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, Torino’s Gleison Bremer, Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet and Ukraine international Ilya Zabarnyi.