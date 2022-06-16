Southampton target Timothy Weah will remain at Lille as the French outfit have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to reinforce his striker department this summer and he is keen on signing Armando Broja on a permanent basis, having managed him on loan from Chelsea last term.

However, the Albanian is one of the hot properties in the ongoing window and has several clubs vying for his signature, while the Saints have identified alternative options.

The south coast outfit have Lille hitman Weah on their transfer radar as they look to bolster their attack.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 outfit do not want to sell the American this summer, which is a blow to Southampton.

In addition to Southampton, La Liga outfit Valencia are also keen on Weah, but Lille have no intention of letting him go in the ongoing window.

Weah missed chunks of last season owing to injuries, but had a strong finish to the campaign and Lille want to see more of that despite interest from elsewhere.

Southampton are also interested in another Ligue 1 attacker in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain starlet Djeidi Gassama.