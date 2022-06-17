Marseille are keen on a loan move for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet, who is on the transfer radar of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants to have new centre-backs added to his squad this summer with a left-footer a priority.

Barcelona man Lenglet is a left-sided defender and he is one of the players that Tottenham have identified him as a potential target.

Lenglet only played a bit-part role at the Camp Nou last season and coach Xavi is open to letting him go in the ongoing window.

Although the Frenchman is linked with interest from Tottenham, he is a not a priority, but they could turn to him if they miss out on centre-backs higher up their wish list.

However, the possibility of Tottenham having Lenglet as a back-up option could end soon, as according to Catalan daily Sport, Ligue 1 giants Marseille are keen on taking him back to his homeland.

Barcelona see a loan deal without an obligation to buy as the most viable option to shed at least part of Lenglet’s salary from their wage bill and Les Phoceens are keen to sign him.

The hierarchies of both Marseille and Barcelona share a very good business relationship, although it is tipped that signing Lenglet still could end up being a huge financial commitment for the French.

If Marseille manage to snap up Lenglet, it would mean Tottenham would have one fewer option to turn to if they fail to land any of their top centre-back targets this summer.