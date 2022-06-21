Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has hailed Celtic loan star Liam Scales for his winning mentality and strong character, and revealed he is one that has been on his transfer radar for several years now.

Scales joined the Dons on a season-long loan deal from the Hoops on Tuesday, as he seeks to garner valuable first team experience.

The 23-year-old is highly rated at Parkhead and can operate in the heart of defence or in a left-back role; he was a squad player for Celtic last term.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin revealed that he has been trying to snap up Scales for several years now and believes he has all the qualities that make a modern day centre-back

Goodwin hailed Scales’ for his winning mentality and strength of character and has backed him to do well at his new home.

“Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years”, Goodwin told Aberdeen’s official site.

“I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done.

“Liam is 23-years-old and has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football.

“He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad.

“He is coming in as a left sided centre half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position

“He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre back.”

Scales will look to push on with his development under Goodwin’s tutelage having secured his first move away from Celtic since joining them in the summer of 2021.