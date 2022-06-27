Juventus are ready to take Timo Werner as part of a deal to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Chelsea, but they want more money before agreeing to let the Dutchman go.

Chelsea want to bring in De Ligt as part of their plans to replenish their defence after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer.

The Dutchman has two years left on his Juventus contract, however the defender is pushing for a move to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea have offered Werner to Juventus as part of a deal to sign the defender and there has been progress in the negotiations.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are prepared to accept Werner as part of the deal to move De Ligt to Chelsea this summer.

The Italian giants are in the market for attackers and the German is the kind of player they would be open to signing.

However, there is still some distance between the two clubs regarding the agreement’s financial aspect.

Juventus want Chelsea to offer more money as part of the agreement than they are currently prepared to spend.

But the Premier League side are making progress in their pursuit of De Ligt.